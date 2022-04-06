Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game rescheduled
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (WFSB) - An Opening Day matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Thursday has been rescheduled, the Yankees announced.
The team blamed a forecast of inclement weather for Thursday.
It made the call on Wednesday morning.
The Red Sox also posted about the postponement.
The game was rescheduled to Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m.
Pregame ceremonies are set for 12:30 p.m.
Per the team, fans who had tickets to the originally scheduled game can use them for the rescheduled game on Friday or exchange them for a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability.
