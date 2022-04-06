Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game rescheduled

NEW YORK (WFSB) - An Opening Day matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Thursday has been rescheduled, the Yankees announced.

The team blamed a forecast of inclement weather for Thursday.

For more info, visit https://t.co/k8GQt0HlB4 pic.twitter.com/9lk1qYt6Jd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 6, 2022

It made the call on Wednesday morning.

The Red Sox also posted about the postponement.

Opening Day will now be played at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm ET. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2022

The game was rescheduled to Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Pregame ceremonies are set for 12:30 p.m.

Per the team, fans who had tickets to the originally scheduled game can use them for the rescheduled game on Friday or exchange them for a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability.

