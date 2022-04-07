3 CT cities rank among the most challenging for springtime allergies

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Runny noses, watery eyes, and sneezing are among the key symptoms of allergies.

With springtime here, many people are dealing with them.

A report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said that Connecticut has three of the worst cities when it comes to seasonal allergies.

While the rainy weather will keep the pollen count down on Thursday, sufferers know the spring can be brutal for allergies.

New Haven was listed as one of the top 10 challenging places to live when it comes to seasonal allergies, but experts said there are a few tips people can take to help themselves.

“I get sneezing, my eyes start watering, swell up sometimes, but mostly I get a lot of sneezing,” explained a man who identified himself as Troy in New Haven.

Out dodging the rain drops on the New Haven Green, Troy told Channel 3 that like many, his allergies act up every spring.

“When the leaves start to bloom out and the grass getting cut, but mostly when they start to bloom and everything,” Troy said. “Once that happens, I have to go get some medication.”

According to the report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 50 million Americans deal with allergies, many of them seasonal.

Three Connecticut cities, Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport, were listed as some of the most challenging cities to live in when it comes to allergies.

Broken down to just the spring, those Connecticut cities rose the rankings to 4th, 5th, and 8th respectively.

“Allergies are definitely a nuisance for folks and the number one thing to do as a recommendation is to identify your allergy triggers,” said Sheree’ Piperidis, a physicians assistant and clinical coordinator, Quinnipiac University.

Peperidis said a simple skin test and blood work with an allergy specialist can do that.

“Whatever you identify as a trigger, if it is the spring season, pollen or the grasses, if you note that the pollen count is high, staying indoors, washing your clothes after coming inside, using things like nasal rinses, nasal steroids to combat some of puffy swollen eyes or itchy water eyes that might be some symptoms,” Piperidis said.

Other tips include keeping windows closed, if possible, along with air filters which can reduce allergens in a living space.

Experts said if people spend a lot of time outside, cover hair and take off shoes before going into a home and shower before bedtime.

“Lastly, recommending washing your bedding, at least once a week has been found to be very helpful and encasing beds and pillowcases with allergy barrier pillowcases will help as well,” Peperidis said.

