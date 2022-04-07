5 students hospitalized after ingesting what was believed to be an illegal substance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five students at Hillhouse High School ingested a food-like substance believed to be infused with an illegal substance, according to New Haven Public Schools.

The district released a short statement about it Thursday afternoon.

“The New Haven Police Department and the paramedics responded on scene,” said Justin Harmon, New Haven Public Schools spokesperson. “As a precaution, the impacted students were transported to the hospital.”

Harmon said the situation is under investigation.

