5 students hospitalized after ingesting what was believed to be an illegal substance
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five students at Hillhouse High School ingested a food-like substance believed to be infused with an illegal substance, according to New Haven Public Schools.
The district released a short statement about it Thursday afternoon.
“The New Haven Police Department and the paramedics responded on scene,” said Justin Harmon, New Haven Public Schools spokesperson. “As a precaution, the impacted students were transported to the hospital.”
Harmon said the situation is under investigation.
