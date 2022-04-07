Beardsley Zoo takes precaution against Bird Flu

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - With cases of the potentially deadly bird flu being reported across the country, the state is asking those with birds to be proactive and take precaution.

From owls and eagles to tropical birds, and even ducks and chickens, the Beardsley Zoo has plenty of fine feathered friends.

The staff here is taking steps to keep them safe with confirmed bird flu cases in the us, one even as close as long island.

“This is a virus that can be past from bird to bird, anywhere in the world,” said Jim Knox.

Knox is the curator of education with the zoo.

While its a low risk to humans, the concern is wild birds impacting the some of the exhibits.

So that means you might not see all of the zoo’s birds.

The aviary is closed and the waterfowl, typically spotted around the duck pond, have been moved inside.

“Birds, unlike mammals, can travel vast distances in short period of time and because they digest their food at a more rapid rate, any time they go to the bathroom, that’s a mode of transmission, so birds can be spreading the virus rapidly to other birds,” said Knox.

While the aviary is off limits, the Beardsley Zoo still has plenty of exhibits and plenty of birds.

“Our upper farmyard, we have our raptors, as well as chickens. Those guys all have coverings over their roofs over their enclosures so folks can see the birds and still enjoy that experience, it’s just that we can’t exhibit all of our birds right now,” said Knox.

Knox says visitors seems to understand, stressing as soon as the weather warms and migration slows down in a few weeks and the virus should too.

The hope is that’s when they’ll get all the birds back out in public view.

“It’s natural, we expect it to happen, and our job is to anticipate, be proactive and adapt as we go to make sure we’re doing our very best,” said Knox.

