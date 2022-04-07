Bright Spot: Recycled Rides Project continues to grow

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in South Windsor started to collect and repair used bicycles and give them away for free and now his mission continues to grow.

Back in August, Scott Starkweather told Channel 3 about the ‘Recycled Rides Project” he had started that summer.

It was an idea that came to life after this avid biker spotted two nice bicycles sitting in back of a scrap truck in his neighborhood one day.

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow what a waste; they’re just going to go to the scrap yard, and they’ll get destroyed. So, I put up a post and said, if you’re going to get rid of bikes shoot me a message… I’d love to fix them up. I’ll donate them back to the community.”

Within a week and a half of that Facebook post, Scott had up to 100 bikes donated from the community, and that number only continued to grow.

“When I did the ‘Bright Spot’ with Nicole there it was up to about 200 people. Now we’re up to almost 1,500!”

All winter long bikes kept coming in, and just a week ago Scott started giving them out again.

“I got about 200 to 225 bicycles done. It just keeps growing and growing.”

And the donations seem to be meeting the demand, bringing the project literally full circle.

“I do the bikes, but it’s all basically funded by the community. They donate the bikes, we have an Amazon webpage for parts, they donate parts, they can donate monetary donations…”

Scott hopes the “Recycled Rides Project” continues to grow big enough to eventually get a space of its own.

“Because there are a lot of high school kids and college kids who contact me, and they want to volunteer. They want to help.”

To donate to the cause, or learn more about getting a free bike, visit www.recycledridesproject.org.

You can also find the charity’s Amazon wish list by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.