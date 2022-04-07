Catalytic converter thefts lead to part shortage, higher costs

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The problem of catalytic converter thefts is causing a shortage for the part.

Auto part shops say it’s also driving up the cost.

Waterbury Auto Parts used to be able to get catalytic converters in just a couple days.

Sometimes even the same day.

Now, it’s more like weeks, sometimes months.

“They keep telling us they’re stuck on container ships, there’s shipping issues, stuff like that. Just very hard to find,” said Denise Crocco, Store Manager at Waterbury Auto Parts.

Their prices have shot up, some even doubling.

“Let’s take a ford truck, a ford truck converter is a big y-pipe, it used to be somewhere around four, five hundred dollars. It’s now around nine to a thousand. Yeah,” Crocco said.

Crocco says she’s seen theft victims resort to cheaper alternatives.

That can lead to more costs and problems.

“If they’re not specific, universal one for your vehicle, it will not work and throw your emissions off, so you won’t be able to pass emissions. And then you end up having to buy more pipes to install it and everything, and like mickey mouse it together, so to speak,” she said.

A bill in the legislature aims to curb catalytic converter thefts.

SB-256, as it is now, would require the part still attached to a vehicle at the scrap dealer to be bought.

Also, the vehicle’s VIN number would have to be etched on the converter, along with other restrictions.

Joe Genovese with Arite Used Auto Parts in New Britain feels some of this will help but adds some of the bill needs work.

“These aren’t going back out on the road. These are going to the next guy who’s basically going to take this apart, pull out the precious metals, and they’re going to separate it and they’re gonna sell it as just the precious metals separated, so there’s no point in us VIN-etching it,” Genovese said.

SB-256 still needs approval from both sides of the legislature before it can head to the governor’s desk for a signature.

