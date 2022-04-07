Twenty Towns
Crash closes I-84 west in Middlebury

A crash closed Interstate 84 westbound in Middlebury on Thursday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed Interstate 84 westbound in Middlebury on Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure was between exits 17 and 16.

State police also reported that the left lane of I-84 east at exit 16 was also closed.

The DOT said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported around 7:05 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

