Crash closes I-84 west in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed Interstate 84 westbound in Middlebury on Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure was between exits 17 and 16.

State police also reported that the left lane of I-84 east at exit 16 was also closed.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound between Exit 17 and Exit 16, in Middlebury, is shut down for a motor vehicle accident. The left lane of I-84 eastbound at Exit 16 is also shut down. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 7, 2022

The DOT said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported around 7:05 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

