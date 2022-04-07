Deadly fall from porch in Hartford under investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed following a fall from a porch in Hartford.

Police said they were called to an address on Chadwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a complaint about an injured party.

“The victim sustained severe head trauma and was transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance where the victim succumbed to her injuries at [6:36 p.m.],” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police.

Officers responded and conducted an investigation.

“Initial investigation on the scene suggests the victim was on the second-floor rear porch landing when the railing collapsed and the victim fell approximately 8 feet onto the pavement below, causing the injuries,” Boisvert said.

Hartford police said they were not releasing the identity of the victim.

