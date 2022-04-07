Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Deadly fall from porch in Hartford under investigation

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed following a fall from a porch in Hartford.

Police said they were called to an address on Chadwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a complaint about an injured party.

“The victim sustained severe head trauma and was transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance where the victim succumbed to her injuries at [6:36 p.m.],” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police.

Officers responded and conducted an investigation.

“Initial investigation on the scene suggests the victim was on the second-floor rear porch landing when the railing collapsed and the victim fell approximately 8 feet onto the pavement below, causing the injuries,” Boisvert said.

Hartford police said they were not releasing the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden said he will not seek reelection.
State treasurer Wooden won’t run for reelection
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: April 7th
Fernando Cutanda.
Man with extensive criminal history in NY and MA arrested for suspicious activity outside of Southington school
Bristol Central social media threat
Arrest made following threat to Bristol Central High School