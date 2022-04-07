Development projects in Hartford seek to improve pedestrian safety

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number of development projects are underway in Hartford.

The hope is that they’ll improve pedestrian safety and encourage drivers to slow down.

Crews have been working on nearly a dozen construction projects in Hartford over the last year and a half, all aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

In the south end, the city is revamping the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Maple Avenue to slow down traffic.

Michael Looney, Director of Hartford Public Works, says the area is an important gateway into the city.

“We really want to make this an inviting approach into the southern end of Hartford and into the area around the hospital and around the university,” Looney said.

The improvements include new sidewalks, decorative crosswalks, additional bike lanes and upgraded landscaping.

Looney says elements in the plan center around the most vulnerable people in the pedestrian community.

“Ranging from small children to elderly folks who are trying to get across the street, trying to have them in mind as part of the design,” he said.

Preliminary work started late last fall.

Now that winter is over, crews are pulling out the old sidewalks and preparing for milling and repaving stretches of maple and franklin avenue.

“A major part of our focus in terms of our street network going forward is making it safer and more conducive for pedestrians and bicyclists to get around,” Looney said.

Funding for the project costs $3.3 million.

A bulk of the funding is coming from the state and construction is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.