EXCLUSIVE: Meriden officer talks about finding 3 children huddling in bushes the night their mother was murdered

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Meriden police captain in the right place at the right time is being praised for helping shield three young children during a brutal crime.

Capt. George DelMastro was out patrolling and saw the kids hiding in the bushes on a cold night.

DelMastro spoke exclusively to Channel 3.

He said he jumped into action not knowing at the time that the children’s mother had been murdered.

“At that hour of the night, I thought it was odd,” DelMastro said.

Police are trained to be on the lookout for any situation that seems out of place.

On March 20, DelMastro zeroed in on exactly that.

“I was driving around, patrolling on the east side of Meriden when I saw three little kids between two bushes,” DelMastro said.

On East Main Street, right by the Atrium Condominiums, he said he found a 12-year-old girl with her two little brothers.

“Six and 4 [years old] I believe, and she was taking care of them,” DelMastro recalled.

He said he noticed how they were dressed.

“It appeared like they were ready for bed,” he said.

He pulled over and heard something even more unusual and frightening.

“I heard gunshots, but in that area, I wasn’t sure if it was fireworks, gunshots or car mufflers,” DelMastro said.

He said he got the kids into a patrol car to safety and out of the chilly air.

He said he even took them to McDonald’s to get something to eat.

While he was comforting the kids, he talked to them and learned more.

“She told me what had happened at their apartment and how her mother told her to leave the apartment,” DelMastro said. “I got the sense that something bad was happening.”

That sense, honed over 25 years of policing, proved unfortunately true.

Though DelMastro’s observation got officers to the scene before 911 calls started coming in, Meriden police said the children’s’ mother, 37-year-old Dominique Curtis, had been shot and killed by someone she was dating.

Curtis’s body was found in the driveway of the atrium complex.

Police said the suspect, quickly identified as Tyrese Worthy, took off.

Tyrese Worthy. (Meriden police)

He ended up taking his own life on April 5 as federal and local authorities closed in with warrants for his arrest.

“It just didn’t seem right,” DelMastro said. “You know, it was a gut feeling.”

In law enforcement, it can take days, weeks even years to learn what exactly cause out of the ordinary situations an officer might spot.

It only took a few hours for DelMastro to learn that the three kids he saved from the side of the street were left without a mother.

“You know, you always wish you could have got there sooner,” he said.

Having found them while on a normal patrol, the most unexpected thing DelMastro said was the bravery of the young girl.

“The person who deserves the most credit is the 12-year-old sister who got her brothers to safety and kept them safe,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.