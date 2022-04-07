Experts warn COVID numbers are trending in the wrong direction

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Experts warned that Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers were moving in the wrong direction and that the state could see another major wave of cases this fall.

However, there was good news.

State leaders said Connecticut now has the resources it needs to keep people safe.

They said people do have reasons for optimism.

One facility, the Community Health Center of Middletown was one of them. It’s one of 40 test-to-treat clinics in Connecticut. Patients can arrive at it, and if they test positive, they immediately get COVID treatment.

That option is important because as of Wednesday afternoon’s numbers from the state, COVID cases are on the rise. Connecticut’s positivity rate was up to 4.77 percent. The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals ticked up as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the trend could continue nationwide, but experts stressed that the death rate would likely continue to fall.

Doctors said the recent uptick was tied, at least in part, to waning vaccine protection and that could also play a role in another major COVID surge this fall That led health experts to discuss a strategy for an additional booster shot.

The CDC said the keys going forward will be to get vaccinated and boosted and get tested for COVID right away if symptoms are shown.

At the CHC clinic in Middletown, it’s completely free.

There are 40 test-to-treat clinics around the state. For more information, head to the state’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.