Gov. Lamont tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Max Reiss, director of communications for Lamont, released a statement.

“This morning, Gov. Lamont took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test and it showed a positive diagnosis, which was later confirmed with a second rapid self-test,” Reiss said. “He is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts. He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week. Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the governor will quarantine at home for the next five days and not attend any in-person events or meetings. He will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and will take another PCR test in several days. The governor continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

