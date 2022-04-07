Hartford to distribute 8,000 at-home COVID test kits to residents

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford announced its plans to distribute 8,000 COVID at-home test kits to residents starting April 11.

The test kits will be distributed at Hartford Public Library branches, officials say.

“Unlike prior distributions, these kits will be available at any time by visiting the front desks of HPL branches,” said Mayor Luke Bronin’s office.

City residents will be able to receive two test kits after showing proof of residence, officials said.

The test kits will be distributed during normal library hours at the following locations:

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main Street, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Barbour Branch (261 Barbour Street, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Dwight Branch (7 New Park Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Park Street Library @ The Lyric (603 Park Street, Hartford)

City officials say the test kits are available while supplies last.

