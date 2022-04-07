Lost engagement ring sought

Twenty Towns
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Someone lost an engagement ring in New Milford and police turned to the public for help finding it.

They posted to social media that the ring was left at the Cumberland Farms at 376 Danbury Rd. on April 3.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, a diamond engagement ring was left on the sink at the Cumberland Farms, 376 Danbury Road,...

Posted by New Milford Police Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

It was left on a sink between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“It is described as: A lab-grown pear-shaped diamond, certified by IGI, serial #LG12098907, G color, VS1 clarity, no fluorescence, .82 carats,” police wrote. “The diamond has the serial number etched onto it.”

If found, police asked that it be brought to the New Milford Police Department so it can be returned to its owner.

