Lost engagement ring sought

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Someone lost an engagement ring in New Milford and police turned to the public for help finding it.

They posted to social media that the ring was left at the Cumberland Farms at 376 Danbury Rd. on April 3.

It was left on a sink between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“It is described as: A lab-grown pear-shaped diamond, certified by IGI, serial #LG12098907, G color, VS1 clarity, no fluorescence, .82 carats,” police wrote. “The diamond has the serial number etched onto it.”

If found, police asked that it be brought to the New Milford Police Department so it can be returned to its owner.

