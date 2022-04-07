Middletown Police search for missing man
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Middletown Police Department is searching for Benjamin Gazzini, a 27 year-old missing man.
Gazzini was last seen in the 100 block of Grand Street, at around midnight on Monday April 4.
Gazzini is 6′2″, around 225 lbs., and has a shaved head and beard.
He is legally blind and wears black rimmed glasses.
If located, contact MPD at (860) 347-2541 reference case #22-17342
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.