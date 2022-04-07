Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Middletown Police search for missing man

Benjamin Gazzini
Benjamin Gazzini(Middletown police department)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Middletown Police Department is searching for Benjamin Gazzini, a 27 year-old missing man.

Gazzini was last seen in the 100 block of Grand Street, at around midnight on Monday April 4.

Benjamin Gazzini (DOB 03/02/1995) 6’2” Tall 225lbs Shaved Head and Beard Last seen in the 100 block of Grand Street....

Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Gazzini is 6′2″, around 225 lbs., and has a shaved head and beard.

He is legally blind and wears black rimmed glasses.

If located, contact MPD at (860) 347-2541 reference case #22-17342

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Severe weather hits southeast U.S.
Future of severe weather in Conn.
Students in Middletown collect medical supplies for Ukraine
Students in Middletown gather supplies for Ukraine
Students in Middletown collect medical supplies for Ukraine
VIDEO: Students in Middletown collect medical supplies for Ukraine
Group argues in favor of rejected student mental health facility in Killingly
VIDEO: Group argues in favor of rejected student mental health facility in Killingly