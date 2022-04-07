Middletown Police search for missing man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Middletown Police Department is searching for Benjamin Gazzini, a 27 year-old missing man.

Gazzini was last seen in the 100 block of Grand Street, at around midnight on Monday April 4.

Benjamin Gazzini (DOB 03/02/1995) 6’2” Tall 225lbs Shaved Head and Beard Last seen in the 100 block of Grand Street.... Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Gazzini is 6′2″, around 225 lbs., and has a shaved head and beard.

He is legally blind and wears black rimmed glasses.

If located, contact MPD at (860) 347-2541 reference case #22-17342

