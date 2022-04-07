Twenty Towns
Police: PA man charged in 2020 Waterbury homicide

Carlos Pagan-Reyes.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Pennsylvania man is facing charges in a Waterbury homicide that happened in November 2020.

Police say Eric B. Richard, 22, was killed in a shooting on November 19, 2020.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Cherry Street around 10:16 p.m.

Richard was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has determined the cause of death as gunshot wound of torso and the manner of death as homicide,” Waterbury police said.

Authorities say Carlos Pagan-Reyes, 36, of Harrisburg Pennsylvania was arrested on April 6 in connection to the homicide.

Pagan-Reyes was extradited to Connecticut and faces charges of murder, reckless endangerment first degree, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery first degree, and criminal possession of firearm/ammunition.

Police say he is held on a $2 million bond and was arraigned in court Wednesday.

