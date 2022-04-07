Portland teen honored for saving family during fire.

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old from Portland is being recognized as a fire safety hero after saving his family from a fire.

The fire occurred on March 21, and everyone made it out safely because of one special teen.

It was around one in the morning when a Portland family got a tragic wakeup call

“I saw the fire and just knew we had a way out and we had to get out fast,” said Aidan Peterson.

Aidan knew how to escape the flames by remembering which windows or which side of the roof was safe.

“I think if we had gone out that wrong window to begin with, we would have not been able to get up the roof the right way,” said Shannon, Aidan’s mother.

It was all part of a fire safety plan he would practice as a kid.

That March morning his skills were put to the test.

He passed, saving his mom and grandma.

Portland Fire Chief Robert Shea said, “you did our job for us, and we were able to do what we could to protect what we needed to protect especially the home you were safely residing in during fire.”

Shea says human life was at risk, but Aidan saved the day.

Tonight, surrounded by his loved ones his town leaders thanked him.

Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley said, “this is a proclamation to Aidan Peterson. Fire safety hero!”

Shea says after hearing about Aidan’s fire plan, more residents started to practice theirs and urges you to follow. Action inspired by this safety hero.

“Try and stay calm and make sure you are all together and you will be ok,” said Aidan.

