Powder Ridge getting ready for spring

Powder Ridge getting ready for spring
By Connor Lewis
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Powder Ridge is saying goodbye to skiing and hello to mountain biking.

The ski area offers year-round recreation and has a little something for everyone.

Thursday is a cold and dreary day but right around the corner are 70s and fun!

It’s not just mountain biking.

There will be a giant slip and slide on a slope for Father’s Day weekend.

This is a huge season for Powder Ridge because it’s the first one without COVID restrictions, which means the return of synthetic tubing.

If that’s not for you, there is also an option to go ziplining, kayaking, and canoeing on their pond.

The resort is also sold out for weddings which was a huge revenue loss during COVID.

Chairlifts will carry you up for mountain biking and to play a round of disc golf.

Crews are manicuring the mountain biking trails during the mud season of April.

“We’re super excited about this year. This year is our first year fully back non pandemic. So we have already about a hundred school groups YMCA camps parks and recs scheduled to come here to powder ridge for all the summer activities,” said Sean Hayes, President of Powder Ridge Resort.

Mountain biking downhill service begins on April 29.

