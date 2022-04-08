Backyard chicken coop owners take bird flu precautions

(WFSB) - Cases of bird flu have been cropping up and thousands of chickens and other birds in commercial farms across the country have had to be killed.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said avian flu usually doesn’t infect humans. The goal is to keep the disease out of poultry products and off store shelves.

However, for those with backyard flocks, the risk of bird flu doesn’t go away.

Channel 3 spoke with some home coop owners about how they’ve been protecting their birds.

“I mean, the hawks will just scoop up the bird,” said Max DeFilippis, who owns a chicken coop.

The threat to backyard chickens used to come from predators that could be seen.

“A bear actually attacked my old coop,” said Elizabeth Barcellos, chicken coop owner.

Now, chicken owners have to keep an eye out for a danger that’s microscopic.

“It was a little concerning at first because obviously I want to protect my flock,” Barcellos said.

Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture which confirmed that there has been one case of a backyard bird getting sick with avian flu.

It happened last month in New London County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it has been tracking cases in wild birds.

According to its website, as of April 4, there have been 32 cases detected in wild birds in Connecticut.

Backyard bird owners said it doesn’t take much to spread.

“If there was wild bird feces in the yard and my chickens went and stepped in it and passed it around, then they could potentially bring it back into the coop,” Barcellos said.

State agricultural officials said it’s best to cut down on a chicken’s ability to interact with outside birds.

“We’ve pretty much just limited their roaming out of their coop for now,” Barcellos said.

“[We’re] keeping an eye out for them, keeping them hydrated,” DeFilippis said.

Defilippis said he is watching for symptoms of illness in his chickens.

“Sneezing, any mucus from their beak or their eyes goopy,” he said.

Defilippis said one thing that’s important is that any time an owner gets a new bird, that person must quarantine it first before it joins the rest of the flock.

“I don’t introduce my birds to existing birds for probably about 5 to 7 days,” he explained.

