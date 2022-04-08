Twenty Towns
Blumenthal wants federal investigation into Hertz for wrongly reported stolen rental cars

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a Hertz location in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator called for a federal investigation into a rental car company he said wrongly reported its stolen cars.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a news conference on Friday morning outside of a Hertz Car Rental location in Hartford.

Blumenthal urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Hertz's inaccurate car theft reporting practices which have resulted in wrongful arrests of their customers.

Blumenthal urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Hertz’s inaccurate car theft reporting practices which have resulted in wrongful arrests of their customers.

He said reports revealed that Hertz has for at least the past four years filed more than 3,000 stolen vehicle reports with law enforcement each year. Many of the reports turned out to be inaccurate, which resulted in false arrests of innocent Hertz customers who were arrested at gunpoint, jailed for days and sometimes months, lost their jobs or homes, and incurred thousands of dollars in attorney fees.

