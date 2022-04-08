Bradley airport busy for spring break travel

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Many families are hitting the skies for spring break travels

Starting today, Bradley international airport is set to have their busiest spring break period since the start of the pandemic.

Families are already travelling for spring break. The kids don’t have school next week, so this was the perfect time for parents. But get ready for anything. There are several delays and cancellations which could change your plans.

It’s a special night for 9-year-old Isabella Linda Epps.

“I feel really really good and really excited. It’s like really exciting for me because it will be my first time on the airplane,” said Isabella.

Isabella, her little sisters and mom, Jeanette Rivera Epps, are headed to the Caribbean.

“I am going to Puerto Rico tonight our flight got delayed. But we are hopeful we can still make it there. It will be our first vacation since COVID,” said Epps.

Today through April 17 Bradley Airport will have their busiest spring break period since the start of covid. So, airport crews say you should prepare.

Vice President of Wethersfield Travel Melissa Albright said, “reconfirm their flights. Over the last couple of months there has been a lot of schedule changes that airlines are doing. So, the flight be leaving later. Or might be leaving earlier.”

Albright says confirm your flight plus check in before coming to the airport. Plan for parking if needed. Arrive early (domestically = 2 hours before and if flying international 3. Also dress comfortably to make TSA screening easier. And the most important, pack your patience.

Florida resident Harriet Pierre said, “it was already a stressful situation and I have to be at work tomorrow and now it won’t arrive ‘til one in the morning. So what can you do.”

You can also download the airline app to get those flight updates.

Don’t forget your facial coverings. They are required.

And if you need a test, they do have testing available here at the airport.

