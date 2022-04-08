Bradley Airport warns spring break travelers to keep a close eye on their flight information

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Airport officials are urging spring break travelers to keep a close eye on their flight information.

Friday morning, Channel 3 heard from people who dealt with delays and cancellations both at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and at other airports around the country.

One man said he had to rent a car after his flight out of New York was cancelled. He said he drove to Connecticut to try and get a new flight.

“It is absolutely insane. I’m freaking out,” said Alex Stein, a traveler. “I didn’t even have time to put gas in the rental car. It’s an absolute nightmare and now I think the flight may be delayed here so I might be moving to Hartford. I might be stuck here.”

Through April 17, airport officials warned travelers to expect Bradley to be busier than any spring seen in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport reps said that due to more people traveling, the corridors will likely be full of people, especially in the early morning hours between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

They said passengers should arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight takes off and that they should confirm the details of their trip and check in before even setting foot in the airport.

While many people are feeling more at ease with travel, calling the time “post-pandemic” may be a bit premature. Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate was back up to 4.8 percent as of Thursday’s statistics from the state.

Wearing a mask at the airport remains a federal requirement.

In addition to wearing a mask, airport reps said COVID testing is still available for passengers who want to get that extra peace of mind.

It could be something that comes in handy if travelers get stuck waiting around due to a flight delay.

“Our flight got delayed, but we are hopeful we can still make it there,” said Jeanette Rivera Epps of Windsor. “It will be our first vacation since COVID.”

Arriving at the airport early is always good. A 90-minute mark is important for domestic flights. However, if travelers are going international, travel experts said three hours early is safer during these busy times.

Representatives at Bradley Airport urged travelers to keep a close eye on their flight information.

