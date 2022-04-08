Civic engagement initiative called ‘Voice 4 Change’ features proposals from students

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State officials culminated a first-of-its-kind statewide civic engagement initiative on Friday morning.

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz joined state Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker for a virtual event to announce the winning proposals of the Voice4Change Program.

Both said the winning proposals were chosen and voted on by students at 54 participating school districts statewide.

Students were given a say in what was done with some COVID relief funding. After 150 proposals were voted on across the state, the 54 victorious proposals and specially selected Commissioner’s Choice Awards were announced for the first time on Friday.

More information on the initiative can be found on the state’s website here.

