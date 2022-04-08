Class action complaint filed against Guida Dairy Company

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WFSB) - A class action complaint was filed against the Guida Dairy Company.

Cartons of milk from Guida’s Dairy were distributed in New Jersey contained diluted sanitizer.

Samuel D. Jackson of the Lento Law Group, who is one of the lawyer for the parents stated, “No parent should ever have to doubt whether the food their young children are served at school is safe. The alleged wrongdoing by Guida-Seibert Dairy Company described in this complaint should be a wake-up call for all milk processors and food service companies serving schools that their negligence could injure young children and cause long-term negative health issues.”

