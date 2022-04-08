Conn. police crack down on distracted driving

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Police statewide are keeping a closer eye on distracted driving.

Glastonbury Police are conducting a special enforcement to make roads safer this month.

Sergeant Anthony Pagliughi is one of a handful of Glastonbury Police Officers conducting a special enforcement on distracted driving all month.

They’ll be focusing on areas known to have congested traffic in peak travel times, ready to initiate a stop as soon as they see someone with a phone or other electronic device in their hand.

“There’s no sneaky tactics, we’re not hiding on top of buildings in binoculars, or anything crazy like that. We’re just out here observing traffic,” said Pagliughi.

Sergeant Pagliughi says the driver was answering a text from work.

“This is just a first offense today. Hopefully it gets the message delivered,” said Pagliughi.

The first offense is $200, the second is $375, and the third is $625.

Pagliughi added that state data shows in 2020, there were 5,000 distracted driving accidents.

“It’s very prevalent, people are distracted, and a lot of people don’t realize it. They think, I’ll just read a text massage, it’s not that big of a deal,” said Pagliughi.

Pagliughi stressed it’s all about education.

On average, he says it takes 1.6 seconds for a driver to react.

In that time, even if you’re going slow, it’s enough to cover decent ground.

“30 miles an hour, you’ll travel 70 feet before you perceive and react to a hazard in the roadway. You’re looking down at a text, tack that distance you travel while you’re looking down onto that, and it really becomes a safety issue,” said Pagliughi.

