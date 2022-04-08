Twenty Towns
Family Friday: Egg hunts, food trucks & more

With spring in full swing and the Easter bunny just weeks away from hopping down the bunny trail, there are endless events and hunts to take part in this weeken
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFSB) - With spring in full swing and the Easter Bunny just weeks away from hopping down the bunny trail, there are endless events and hunts to take part in this weekend.

12th Annual Dino Egg Hunt

  • Saturday, April 9th
  • The Dinosaur Place, Oakdale
  • 9:00am – 1:00pm

Food Truck Fest

  • Saturday, April 9th
  • Waterford Beach, Great Neck Rd.
  • 12:00pm – 7:00pm
  • FREE admission
  • 20 food trucks from CT, RI & MA
  • Live band starts at 2:00pm
  • $5 all-day bounce house, face painting, & more

Other spring and Easter events:

Easter Egg Hunt and Train Ride

Hillside Equestrian Meadows’ Egg-Stravaganza

Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Peckham

Annual Rails-to-Trails Bunny Hop

Meriden’s Egg-Stra Special Easter Event

Jelly Bean Trail 2022

Rompy’s Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

Easter Egg Hunt at Essex Chocolates

Easter Egg Hunt at DeMartino’s Farm

