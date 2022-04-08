Fans flock to New Haven’s Union Station for Yankees-Red Sox opening day

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Friday was a big day for baseball fans. Call it opening day, take two.

After getting rained out on Thursday, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox start their season Friday afternoon in the Bronx.

Taking the train out of New Haven turned out to be a popular option for fans from Connecticut.

Plenty of folks used Metro-North to make their way to Yankee Stadium.

Opening day is always a special day for baseball fans, and when it’s Yankees-Red Sox, that only adds to it.

There were plenty of baseball jerseys and ball caps at Union Station as fans of both teams boarded the 9:48 Metro-North train to head to the game.

The two rivals kick off their season Friday in the Bronx and baseball fans had to wait a little bit.

That’s because the season was supposed to start in late March, but the first week of the season got postponed due to labor issues and a lockout.

Then there was Thursday’s washout. With all the rain. Opening day was delayed one more day.

For the fans of the two teams, baseball finally arrived on Friday. They said they were ready.

“Beginning of the week, I said ‘Thursday, I can’t make it,’ but when it got postponed to Friday I was like ‘Guys lets go.’ I asked if they wanted to go to the game. We’re big Yankee fans. Go Yankees,” said Kyle Muller of Berlin.

“I’ve been a Red Sox fan my whole life, die hard,” said Mark Toce of East Haven. “I don’t ever remember a chance like this to go to an opening day Red Sox and Yankees. Maybe it’s happened before, but I wasn’t going to miss it.”

That 9:48 train out of Union Station should have given those fans plenty of time for all the ceremonies, along with first pitch, which was scheduled for a little after 1 p.m.

