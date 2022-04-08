Gov. to sign bill expanding access to absentee ballots
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill signing ceremony for legislation that expands access to absentee ballots has been set for Friday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in the ceremony virtually.
It’s set for 10:30 a.m.
Lamont said he will be joined by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Tia Murphy, volunteer state president of AARP Connecticut.
