Gov. to sign bill expanding access to absentee ballots

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill signing ceremony for legislation that expands access to absentee ballots has been set for Friday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in the ceremony virtually.

It’s set for 10:30 a.m.

Lamont said he will be joined by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Tia Murphy, volunteer state president of AARP Connecticut.

