Gov. to sign bill expanding access to absentee ballots

An absentee ballot.
An absentee ballot.(U.S. Air Force / MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill signing ceremony for legislation that expands access to absentee ballots has been set for Friday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in the ceremony virtually.

It’s set for 10:30 a.m.

Lamont said he will be joined by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Tia Murphy, volunteer state president of AARP Connecticut.

State lawmakers voting on tax breaks