Killingly Board of Education chairwoman resigns

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - The chairwoman of the Killingly Board of Education has resigned, according to The Norwich Bulletin.

Superintendent Robert Angeli said Janice Joly filed her resignation with the town clerk on Friday.

The letter did not give a reason for Joly’s resignation.

Joly’s departure comes after more than 50 Killingly parents and residents added their names to a complaint that was filed with the Connecticut Department of Education petitioning in favor of a no-cost mental/behavioral health center that was rejected by the town’s Board of Education.

Earlier this week a group of parents and students traveled to Hartford to speak during public comment at the Connecticut Board of Education meeting.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.