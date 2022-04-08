Leaky apartment complaint leads to discovery of drug factory in Ledyard, police say

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A complaint about a leak from an apartment ceiling led to a drug factory arrest in Ledyard, according to police.

Police said they arrested Nicholas McNeil, 25, on charges of operating a drug factory, cultivating marijuana with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell near a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police and fire officials said they responded to the apartment on Flintlock Road. The unit is part of the Fox Run Apartments.

A resident reported water leaking from the ceiling.

Police knocked on the door of the apartment above it, but there was no answer.

A maintenance worker for the complex went into the apartment to find the source of the leak and found the drug factory, police said.

McNeil, who wasn’t there when the entry was made, eventually returned and was arrested.

He was held on a $150,000 cash or surety bond and given a court date of Friday in New London.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.