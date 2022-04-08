Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Channel 3 is celebrating Dispatcher Week 2022.
Dispatcher week 2022
Margaret Brennan with Face the Nation
Interview: Margaret Brennan with Face the Nation
Months-long investigation leads to arrests at Hartford business known as ‘Hot Mammas’
Months-long investigation leads to arrests at Hartford business known as ‘Hot Mammas’
Fans flock to New Haven’s Union Station for Yankees-Red Sox opening day
Fans flock to New Haven’s Union Station for Yankees-Red Sox opening day
Egg hunts, food trucks & more
Family Friday: Egg hunts, food trucks & more