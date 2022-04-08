Months-long investigation leads to arrests at Hartford business known as ‘Hot Mammas’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eight arrests were made following a lengthy investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford.

Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant on Thursday just before 7 p.m. at a business known as “Hot Mammas.”

The address was on Franklin Avenue.

Hartford police seized firearms and drugs from 'Hot Mammas' on Franklin Avenue on April 7. (Hartford police)

“This search warrant was the result of a several month’s long investigation into the business for illegal drug sales,” police said in a news release. “The search resulted in the arrest of 8 individuals and the seizure of four firearms, over $30,000 in cash, 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, 2 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC, and 50 Bottles of ‘lean.’”

Four firearms and drugs were seized as part of the warrant execution at 'Hot Mammas' in Hartford. (Hartford police)

Police said they arrested:

Julio Fajardo, 28, of Bethel.

Savannah Royce, 19, of Bondsville, MA.

Parris Darden, 23, of Springfield, MA.

Alfred Hammonds, 60, of Chester, PA.

Jimmy Ball, 42, of Manchester.

Sherrold Lee, 23, of Manchester.

Brian Kreidler, 51, of Andover.

Jonathan Handy, 46, of Dorchester, MA.

