New Haven, CT Against Gun Violence team up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The City of New Haven is working to combat violence and they’re getting the community’s help coming up with a plan.

Back in October the city was teamed up with the group “Connecticut Against Gun Violence.”

Tonight, the city and the organization held a gathering to hear from the community.

Mayor Justin Elicker says the goal of the meeting is to come up with ideas and the next step will be for his office to come up with a detailed plan to combat violence.

CT Against Gun Violence Executive Director Jeremy Stein said, “we want to make sure that as we help to develop this blueprint for the City of New Haven that the community is part of it. That the community is central to this.”

The community had a big part in helping the New Haven develop a new office dedicated to stopping gun violence.

The city decided to create this office because of an increase in crime over the past year.

“Gun violence has spiked during the pandemic. We’ve seen high levels in New Haven, higher than we’ve seen in 20 and 30 years,” said Stien.

Elicker says the city has plenty of resources to help those impacted by gun violence, but he says there wasn’t enough coordination.

“We decided it was really important to create infrastructure to help all of those parties work together. That’s what lead to the creation of the office of violence prevention,” said Elicker.

To create the new office, the city teamed up with CT Against Gun Violence. Together the two have held community sessions in six New Haven neighborhoods.

“Talking to people who have lost loved ones to gun violence who may experience gun violence on an almost daily basis and we want to make sure they are part of this blueprint,” said Stein.

After tonight’s meeting, CT Against Gun Violence will hold one more virtual community session.

Then they’ll research other cities across the country who successful lowered crime rates.

“These issues are really complicated to tackle. There’s no one size fits all for addressing gun violence,” said Elicker.

Once community sessions and research are complete, the group will come up with a blueprint for the new office of violence prevention.

That will be submitted to the city next Thursday.

