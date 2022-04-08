Sen. Winfield opens up after gunfire strikes his home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State Senator Gary Winfield for the first time is speaking out since his home in New Haven was hit by gunfire this week.

In a Facebook post, Senator Winfield shared that a couple of bullets hit his home around 7 p.m. on Monday, all while he and his children were inside.

Hey all, thanks for the concern. I didn’t want to try to reach back out to everyone because that’s impossible. We are... Posted by Gary Winfield on Monday, April 4, 2022

Now during an emotional plea, he is calling for the legislature to find ways to address crime before it happens.

Winfield became emotional recounting the moments gun fire rung out at his home.

“This legislature is really, really, good at talking about what happens after, and how that protects people, but if those bullets had been slightly in a different place none of what we generally talk about would do anything, not just for me, but for other people who experience those crimes,” said Winfield.

Winfield made his plea to the legislature on Thursday during a meeting of the Appropriations Committee stating more has to be invested in the community beforehand to deter crime.

“It’s just as important that we think about keeping those young people from being on the streets ding the things that they are doing and this legislature is not really good at that, said Winfield. “And if we really care about crime and reducing it we have to be.”

According to New Haven Police, the shooting had targeted a 33-year-old man walking by Winfield’s home, who is currently hospitalized and in stable condition. Neither Winfield nor his family were hurt.

Winfield added that police are on top of this incident and are investigating but it does not prevent another incident from happening again.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.