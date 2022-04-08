Something Brewing heads to Cheshire Craft Brewing

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to Cheshire this week as we’re back to Cheshire Craft Brewing.

The brewery has been open for a year now and they’ll tell us about the celebrations they have planned.

Jamie Ferguson joined Courtney Zieller to talk a bit about how the brewery has been doing over the year.

“We’ve just so pleased with how our local community has received us,” he said. “Those craft brew enthusiasts that like to come and visit and travel to us have really made the place a destination.”

Ferguson told Zieller he has noticed that not everyone that comes in is a beer drinker and having other local options has proven to be beneficial.

“What we found is what I call our “plus ones,” he said. “It’s being able to have the customer that’s a beer enthusiast, enjoy the beer and the space with their friends who maybe aren’t beer enthusiasts yet.”

“Having those partners like New England Cider Company Sharpe Hill Winery and, our spirit partner Continuum Distillery has made it a really big difference in our overall business model,” Ferguson said.

Owner and Brewer Frank Barretta joined Zieller next to talk about the beer.

“First Time is out New England IPA,” Barretta said. “It’s actually one of the first beers we made, and I guess if we had a flagship, it would be our flagship,” he said. “We always have it on tap. It’s made with Citra and Mosaic hops.”

Next up was a beer from the breweries haze project.

“The haze project is a new thing we’re doing,” Barretta said. “It’s just going to be a series, and this is the first in the series. We can experiment with the process, and one of the first things we did is we got hold of Galaxy hops and we decided to make Haze Project Galaxy. We don’t know exactly what the next one is, but we know, uh, we have tons of ideas of we want to do. Whether we’re changing yeast-- whether we’re going to change up something in the green bill-- whether we’re going to add different kinds of hop-- different hop mixtures: That’s what this series is. It’s to have a little fun.”

The next beer Zieller and Barretta spoke about was a special brew done win conjunction with the Pink Boots Society.

Barretta said his head server was behind this one – Witch’s Brew, which is a Gose-style beer.

“We made a Gose with raspberry to make it pink and, uh, yeah, and the end product is called Witch’s Brew.”

The brewery has big plans for the anniversary and shared them with Zieller.

“April 30 is our actual anniversary,” Barretta said. “That weekend we have lots of plans. We have things going on. We have entertainment. We’re going to have food and we’re going to have a special beer release.”

More information can be found on the brewery’s social media platforms.

Cheers!

