Tax free week starts April 10

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Starting Sunday its sales tax-free week in Connecticut.

This special week, passed by Governor Ned Lamont, last month will give shoppers the opportunity to spend their money on those summer outfits you might be wanting.

Usually, we see this week for back-to-school but now shoppers will get another week.

So, if you are wanting a shirt or maybe sneakers, and they are $100 or less you won’t have to pay sales tax

The week runs from April 10 to the 16. Any clothes or shoes that are $100 or less qualify, online shopping is also included.

Medical supplies, like masks, are also included.

Things you can’t buy are items like jewelry or watches. They are considered non-clothing items.

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Mark D. Boughton said, “the limit is 100 dollars. It’s all clothing items and footwear. But here is a trick to it. You can spend 500 dollars as long as each item isn’t over 100 dollars you won’t get charged sales tax.”

Experts say shopping this week is worth it. Prices could continue to increase, especially since we don’t know what will happen with the war and the pandemic.

Also, this time of year is usually quiet for businesses, so this will give them the boost they need.

