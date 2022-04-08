Yard Goats to begin 2022 season

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Yard Goats are set to open their 2022 season Friday night with a home tilt against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Goat fans said they were ready to party as the team starts the season at 7:05 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford.

The celebration goes beyond baseball.

Hartford restaurant and bar owners told Channel 3 that they see a big surge in business on Yard Goat game days. In fact, Friday night there will be a big pregame party on Pratt Street with some VIPs. The team’s mascots, Chew Chew and Chompers, will be in attendance to help kick off the season.

“We are talking about the ballpark that has been named the best minor league park in America year after year, and we’re talking about the team that has the best attendance in the league year after year,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “Can’t wait for this place to be filled again with fans. Can’t wait for all of those fans to be back in downtown Hartford.”

Bloomfield-based Thomas Hooker Brewery will debut its Goat-Ade shandy Friday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

