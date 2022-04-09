Bridgeport Police: child kidnapped by biological father

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the Bridgeport Police, 11 month old Jalayjah Douglas was kidnapped by her biological father from a park.

Jalayjah has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Jalayjah’s foster parent had them at a park on Wordin Ave & Hanover St.

Jalayjah’s biological father, 30 year-old James Douglas, is a person of interest.

He drives a maroon Honda Civic EX 2014 4 door sedan, with a Conn. licenses plate BE36105.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line 203-576-TIPS or contact their nearest Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.