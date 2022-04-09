DPH, DEEP warns against consuming fish from Hockanum River

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are warning people to not eat fish caught in the Hockanum River.

There are elevated levels of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in fish tissue samples collected from the Hockanum River in Vernon.

Based on locations identified by DEEP, DPH recommends NOT eating fish from:

The Hockanum River starting below the Shenipsit Lake dam to the Connecticut River, including the riverine impoundments of Papermill Pond (including Pitney Park, Vernon)

Union Pond in Manchester

Several small impoundments or ponds on the Hockanum River

The Tankerhoosen River, from the Hockanum River upstream to the dam at Main Street

