Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Employee dead after landscaping truck accident

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Conn. (WFSB) - According to Wilton Police, Adolfo Guitierrez Sanchez, a landscaping employee, is dead after a landscaping truck ran over him.

Wilton Police responded along with Wilton Fire Department and Wilton EMS to the incident located at 77 Danbury Road.

When officers arrived, Sanchez was trapped under the truck.

The Wilton Fire Department was able to moved the truck enough to get Sanchez out.

Sanchez was unresponsive. Though life-saving efforts were made, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wilton Police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident may contact Lt. Gregg Phillipson, 203-834-6325 or by email, Gregg.phillipson@wiltonct.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Channel 3 is celebrating Dispatcher Week 2022.
Dispatcher week 2022
Police chase
One arrested after Plainville police chase
Groton Vehicle into Building. Photo from Marcus Milukas
Vehicle crashes into building in Groton
Groton Vehicle into Building. Photo from Marcus M.
Groton Fire Photos