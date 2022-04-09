Employee dead after landscaping truck accident

WILTON, Conn. (WFSB) - According to Wilton Police, Adolfo Guitierrez Sanchez, a landscaping employee, is dead after a landscaping truck ran over him.

Wilton Police responded along with Wilton Fire Department and Wilton EMS to the incident located at 77 Danbury Road.

When officers arrived, Sanchez was trapped under the truck.

The Wilton Fire Department was able to moved the truck enough to get Sanchez out.

Sanchez was unresponsive. Though life-saving efforts were made, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wilton Police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident may contact Lt. Gregg Phillipson, 203-834-6325 or by email, Gregg.phillipson@wiltonct.org.

