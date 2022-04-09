New Haven Fire Officials: One dead, one in hospital following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A person passed away after a serious car accident in New Haven on Friday night.

Officials say they responded to a crash on Congress Avenue and College Street in New Haven late Friday.

First responders say the car was on fire and sustained significant damage.

Fire officials used the jaws of life to extricate the driver and passenger.

According to reports, the driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Officials did not specify the condition of the driver.

Paramedics and medical staff say the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

