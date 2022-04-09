One arrested after Plainville police chase

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - According to Plainville Police, John Bielawski was arrested after a police chase.

At around 7:00 p.m., Plainville Police received a 911 call from a Tilcon security guard reporting that a blue Chevrolet dump truck with a yellow plow had intentionally rammed the their car while he was in it and two other unoccupied cars on Tilcon’s property.

Officers found the truck fleeing the property and heading west on Woodford Ave.

The police attempted to pull the truck over, but were unsuccessful.

Police chased the truck for around 45 min. on I-84, before Connecticut State Police were able to stop the truck with spike strips.

Bielawski was arrested and taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured.

Charges are pending.

