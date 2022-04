GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Groton officials say they are on scene battling a fire after a vehicle crashed into a building on Long Hill Road.

Officials say they are working to extinguish an active fire in the building.

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured in this incident.

Autoplay Caption

Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.