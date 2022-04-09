Yard Goats bring crowds to the Capitol City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight was an exciting night in the Capitol City. Thousands rushed there for the Yard Goats opening day.

Governor Ned Lamont even proclaimed today as Hartford Yard Goats Day.

There was so much movement tonight around the stadium and on Pratt Street as well. People filled that area hours before the game all for some local baseball.

Fan Adam Hughef said, “have some food, some beer, watch some good baseball hopefully the Yard Goats win spend some time with some friends, coworkers. Start the weekend off right.”

Dozens showed up to fill up before the Yard Goats took on the Rumble Ponies, even the goats stopped by to hang.

Sunberry Cafe employee Jane Yon said, “we are having the best weather today. It’s so rare in Hartford but we are so happy everyone coming together for the yard goats another day to celebrate Hartford and our teams out here.”

Yon was super excited to see her cafe busy tonight.

Once everyone made it to the park, it’s not just baseball the Douglas family came to watch. Grandma, Gwenath Douglas, was their true MVP.

Darien And Norlisha Douglas said, “this is a big moment for us. How excited are you to watch your mom sing the national anthem? 20 times. Over excited. Extremely excited.”

Gwenath Douglas wowed the crowd with the National Anthem. Scratching off one of her dreams

“My dream was one day I wanted to do it for my city. Hartford’s rising star. Hartford Connecticut. Which I am a native,” said Gwenath Douglas.

A rising star that tonight brought lots of light to local fans.

Unfortunately the yard goats lost tonight but they are just getting started.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.