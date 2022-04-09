Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Yard Goats bring crowds to the Capitol City

FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Hartford Yard Goats pitcher Yency Almonte throws the...
FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Hartford Yard Goats pitcher Yency Almonte throws the first official pitch at the city's new 6,000-seat stadium, Dunkin' Donuts Park, on opening day in Hartford, Conn. Two decades after losing the Whalers in the NHL, its only major-league sports franchise, Hartford is experiencing an athletic revival by embracing the minor leagues. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)(Pat Eaton-Robb | AP)
By Christian Colón and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight was an exciting night in the Capitol City. Thousands rushed there for the Yard Goats opening day.

Governor Ned Lamont even proclaimed today as Hartford Yard Goats Day.

There was so much movement tonight around the stadium and on Pratt Street as well. People filled that area hours before the game all for some local baseball.

Fan Adam Hughef said, “have some food, some beer, watch some good baseball hopefully the Yard Goats win spend some time with some friends, coworkers. Start the weekend off right.”

Dozens showed up to fill up before the Yard Goats took on the Rumble Ponies, even the goats stopped by to hang.

Sunberry Cafe employee Jane Yon said, “we are having the best weather today. It’s so rare in Hartford but we are so happy everyone coming together for the yard goats another day to celebrate Hartford and our teams out here.”

Yon was super excited to see her cafe busy tonight.

Once everyone made it to the park, it’s not just baseball the Douglas family came to watch. Grandma, Gwenath Douglas, was their true MVP.

Darien And Norlisha Douglas said, “this is a big moment for us. How excited are you to watch your mom sing the national anthem? 20 times. Over excited. Extremely excited.”

Gwenath Douglas wowed the crowd with the National Anthem. Scratching off one of her dreams

“My dream was one day I wanted to do it for my city. Hartford’s rising star. Hartford Connecticut. Which I am a native,” said Gwenath Douglas.

A rising star that tonight brought lots of light to local fans.

Unfortunately the yard goats lost tonight but they are just getting started.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Channel 3 is celebrating Dispatcher Week 2022.
Dispatcher week 2022
Fans flock to New Haven’s Union Station for Yankees-Red Sox opening day
Fans flock to New Haven’s Union Station for Yankees-Red Sox opening day
Baseball is back in Hartford; Yard Goats season starts tonight
Baseball is back in Hartford; Yard Goats season starts tonight
Margaret Brennan with Face the Nation
Interview: Margaret Brennan with Face the Nation
Months-long investigation leads to arrests at Hartford business known as ‘Hot Mammas’
Months-long investigation leads to arrests at Hartford business known as ‘Hot Mammas’