One dies, two in hospital after crash on I-95 in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person died, and two people are in the hospital after a crash on I-95 in West Haven on Saturday.

Officials say a Plymouth duster was stopped on I-95 north when it was struck by another car driving down the highway.

According to officials, the duster burst into flames upon impact.

The passenger of the duster was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel.

Both drivers were taken to Yale New Haven for medical treatment, reports say.

Police have not released the identity of the passenger who passed away.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Khariton from Troop G at (203) 696-2500.

Officials are currently investigating this crash.

