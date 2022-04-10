Twenty Towns
Hartford Police investigate shooting

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, Hartford Police officers were dispatched to Blue Hills Avenue at Holcomb Street due to a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was alert and conscious. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At this point in the investigation, the victim is not believed to be the intended target.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

