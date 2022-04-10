Twenty Towns
Miss Connecticut, Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen 2022 winner announced

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen competition was held on April 9 at 12 p.m.

Sylvana Gonalez took home the Miss Connecticut 2022 title.

Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen 2022 went to Peyton Troth.

Eleven women competed for the Miss Connecticut 2022 title, five for Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen 2022.

Gonalez is a 24-year-old resident of New Britain.

Her social impact was With hear, Redressing the Run of Abuse.

Her talent was a Latin jazz routine.

She hopes to one day work in a nonprofit, or in visual arts.

Troth is a 14-year-old Bristol resident.

Her social impact was Peton’s Promise Education Initiative.

Her talent was a rhythmic tap dance.

She hopes to be an ESPN multimedia journalist one day.

