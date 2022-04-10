Officials: Two die after driving wrong way on Route 6 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police (CSP) say two people died after driving the wrong way on Route 6 in Hampton on Saturday.

Officials say a Subaru was driving west on the eastbound side of Route 6.

One driver in a Ford Escape tried avoiding the Subaru, but was unable to, officials say. The Subaru struck the Ford, causing the Ford to veer down an embankment.

The Subaru was then struck on the passenger’s side by a Hyundai Elantra.

Officials say the drivers of the Hyundai and the Ford were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. The driver of the Hyundia was taken to the hospital via LifeStar.

According to reports, the driver and passenger of the Subaru passed away shortly after the crash.

Officials identified the driver as 29-year-old Jeffery Goulart, and the passenger as 44-year-old Jason Light.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Trooper Panza at (860) 779-4900.

