Police investigate accident at Central Station in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Metro-North (MTA) Police say they are investigating an accident at the Central Station in Greenwich.

Greenwich Police are assisting MTA Police officers.

MTA officials say the New Haven Line will experience delays of 10-15 minutes.

According to MTA officials, the 9:59 from Stamford to Grand Central will be delayed 45 minutes.

New Haven Line customers should anticipate delays of 10-15 minutes between Rye and Greenwich because the police are responding to a report of an unauthorized person on or near the tracks near Greenwich. pic.twitter.com/fJCuU7n5DD — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) April 10, 2022

