Police investigate accident at Central Station in Greenwich
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Metro-North (MTA) Police say they are investigating an accident at the Central Station in Greenwich.
Greenwich Police are assisting MTA Police officers.
MTA officials say the New Haven Line will experience delays of 10-15 minutes.
According to MTA officials, the 9:59 from Stamford to Grand Central will be delayed 45 minutes.
