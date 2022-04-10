Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Police investigate accident at Central Station in Greenwich

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Metro-North (MTA) Police say they are investigating an accident at the Central Station in Greenwich.

Greenwich Police are assisting MTA Police officers.

MTA officials say the New Haven Line will experience delays of 10-15 minutes.

According to MTA officials, the 9:59 from Stamford to Grand Central will be delayed 45 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Channel 3 is celebrating Dispatcher Week 2022.
Dispatcher week 2022
A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
One dies, two in hospital after crash on I-95 in West Haven
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Police lights.
University of New Haven student dies after serious car accident