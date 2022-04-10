University of New Haven student dies after serious car accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A person passed away after a serious car accident in New Haven on Friday night.

Officials say they responded to a crash on Congress Avenue and College Street in New Haven late Friday.

First responders say the car, a black Chevrolet Cruz, was on fire and sustained significant damage. Officials say the Chevrolet crashed into a tree.

Fire officials used the jaws of life to extricate the driver and passenger.

The driver, a 26-year-old West Haven man, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Officials identified the passenger as 21-year-old Raymond Rolle from West Haven. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a message to the University community, Dean of Students Ophelie Rowe-Allen announced that Raymond Rolle ’22 died on... Posted by University of New Haven on Saturday, April 9, 2022

University of New Haven officials say Rolle was a computer engineering major who was a member of the Class of 2022.

Read the full statement from the school here:

Police are asking witnesses to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.